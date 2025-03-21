National News
ticker

Prime Minister Mark Carney hosts premiers for meeting in Ottawa

March 21, 2025 5 views

By Catherine Morrison -CP-Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting Canada’s premiers in Ottawa Friday as the provinces grapple with the effects of Chinese and U.S. tariffs. The meeting at the Canadian War Museum is taking place just days before Carney is expected to launch a federal election campaign that would send Canadians to the polls as soon as April 28. Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson for Carney, said earlier this week the session offers a chance to discuss ways to create a single Canadian economy, instead of 13 separate ones. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Thursday his priority for the meeting with Carney is to discuss China’s tariffs on Canadian canola oil and meal. Beijing imposed the tariffs in response to Canada’s levies on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum. “(This…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

As elver fishery season set to launch, N.S. First Nation rejects federal rules

March 21, 2025 15

-CP-The fishing season for baby eels is set to begin at midnight in the Maritimes, but…

Read more
National News

Fraser Canyon needs new energy source: nation

March 21, 2025 20

By Josh Kozelj, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fraser Valley Current The Boston Bar First Nation is…

Read more