Three people dead after vehicle crash in Wiikwemkoong First Nation: police

WIIKEMKOONG FIRST NATION-Police say three people are dead after a utility terrain vehicle collided with a vehicle in Wiikwemkoong First Nation on Manitoulin Island on Thursday evening. Local police say officers were called to the scene of the crash at Willow Street and Pontiac Avenue just after 6 p.m. Police say emergency officials attempted to save the lives of three males who were ejected from the utility terrain vehicle and seriously injured. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene and the third died from his injuries in hospital. Police say the driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries. They say they are not releasing the names of the victims out of respect for their families. This report by The Canadian Press was first published March…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice