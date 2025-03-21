Top political parties gear up for Sunday election call

By Alessia Passafiume -CP-Canadians may be keeping their “elbows up” as the U.S. pursues its trade war, but the main federal party leaders are dropping the gloves as an election call inches closer. Prime Minister Mark Carney is widely expected to ask Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to dissolve Parliament on Sunday , leading to a vote at the end of April or early May. On Friday, political party leaders presented themselves as the best people to take on U.S. President Donald Trump’s chaotic trade agenda. At a morning news conference in Ottawa, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre made a campaign-style announcement about boosting training and employment for workers in the skilled trades. He also took the opportunity to claim Prime Minister Mark Carney wouldn’t be able to stand up to Trump…



