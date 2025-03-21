Top political parties gear up for Sunday election call

By Alessia Passafiume With a federal election call widely expected on Sunday, the three main political parties are ramping up their attacks and trying to pitch their leaders as the best people to guide Canada through difficult days ahead. At a morning news conference in Ottawa, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre made a campaign-style announcement about boosting training and employment for workers in the skilled trades. He also took the opportunity to claim Prime Minister Mark Carney wouldn’t be able to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump as well as he could, and vowed to “unleash the great Canadian promise.” Carney met with the leaders of the Assembly of First Nations, the Métis National Council and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami ahead of a scheduled meeting with premiers and territorial leaders Friday…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice