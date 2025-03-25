Brantford and area voters heading to the polls – again

Conservative Party Candidate Larry Brock chats with supporters after opening his campaign office March 22 (Supplied Photo) BRANTFORD, ONT- It’s back to the election polls with a federal election called for April 28.Only two parties have announced candidates and voters in the new riding of Brantford-Brant South-Six Nations will decide whether to vote for Conservative party of Canada incumbent Larry Brock or a new candidate.It comes weeks after the riding returned Progressive Conservative MPP Will Bouma to the Ontario Legislature for a third term. Only the Conservatives and the Green Party of Canada – have announced candidates so far. The new riding of Brantford-Brant South-Six Nations is a result of federal electoral district redistribution in 2022. Green candidate Karleigh Csordas is taking a second shot at a sheet after…



