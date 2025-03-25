National News
ticker

Brantford and area voters heading to the polls – again

March 25, 2025 66 views

   Conservative Party Candidate Larry Brock chats with supporters after opening his campaign office March 22 (Supplied Photo) BRANTFORD, ONT- It’s back to the election polls with a federal election called for April 28.Only two parties have announced candidates and voters in the new riding of Brantford-Brant South-Six Nations will decide whether to vote for Conservative party of Canada incumbent Larry Brock or a new candidate.It comes weeks after the riding returned Progressive Conservative MPP Will Bouma to the Ontario Legislature for a third term. Only the Conservatives and the Green Party of Canada – have announced candidates so far. The new riding of Brantford-Brant South-Six Nations is a result of federal electoral district redistribution in 2022. Green candidate Karleigh Csordas is taking a second shot at a sheet after…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

On the banks of nx̌ʷaqʷaʔstn, a prayer ceremony marks World Water Day

March 26, 2025

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Standing by the banks of the nx̌ʷaqʷaʔstn (Mission…

Read more
National News

NWMO makes ‘milestone payment’ to First Nation

March 26, 2025 11

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source WABIGOON LAKE — Wabigoon Lake Ojibway…

Read more