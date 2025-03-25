Canada pledges $11 million for Indigenous clean energy

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer In a big step toward a sustainable future, First Nations and Inuit communities across Canada will get federal funding to transition from diesel to clean energy solutions. But experts say the journey ahead is tough, from building necessary infrastructure to ongoing support and long-term maintenance. The federal government has announced $11 million for projects in 15 Indigenous communities. The initiative, under the Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities (CERRC) program, aims to improve energy security and economic development while reducing diesel reliance. The funding will support projects in six provinces and territories: Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Quebec. The projects include wood pellet-burning power systems, solar energy and efficiency upgrades to reduce energy costs. As…
