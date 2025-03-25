‘It’s basically international warfare’: Thunder Bay mayor says sex trafficking likely funded by international drug cartels

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet peaking at a local services board meeting on homelessness last week, Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff suggested that criminal militias funded by international illicit drug cartels are abducting local children and using shipping channels to traffic them worldwide. His comments touch on an issue local police and city officials have always denied when allegations have arisen: that particularly Indigenous women were being trafficked into sexual slavery through Lake Superior’s shipping ports for decades. “I’m not really sure how we should be phrasing this to the public, but this is a worldwide pandemic. It’s basically international warfare, the scale of it,” Boshcoff told the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board on March 20. “The scale of the military that protects the drug…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice