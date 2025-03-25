National News
ticker

Michipicoten First Nation elects new chief after months of controversy over leadership

March 25, 2025 57 views

By Margaret Kirk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star Chad Edgar has been elected as the new Chief of Michipicoten First Nation (MFN), defeating incumbent Patricia Tangie by a wide margin. One main topic that swayed the election was the distribution of Robinson Superior Treaty (RST) annuity settlement. Edgar said he believes there will be a referendum for how the money will be allocated. In the two-candidate race on March 22, Edgar secured 81 per cent of the vote, while Tangie received 19 per cent. A total of 657 ballots were cast for the position of Chief—nearly double the turnout from the 2023 election. The two candidates faced off in that race as well, with Tangie narrowly defeating Edgar at the time, receiving 191 votes to his 137. Edgar, however,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

On the banks of nx̌ʷaqʷaʔstn, a prayer ceremony marks World Water Day

March 26, 2025

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Standing by the banks of the nx̌ʷaqʷaʔstn (Mission…

Read more
National News

NWMO makes ‘milestone payment’ to First Nation

March 26, 2025 11

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source WABIGOON LAKE — Wabigoon Lake Ojibway…

Read more