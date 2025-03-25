Michipicoten First Nation elects new chief after months of controversy over leadership

By Margaret Kirk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star Chad Edgar has been elected as the new Chief of Michipicoten First Nation (MFN), defeating incumbent Patricia Tangie by a wide margin. One main topic that swayed the election was the distribution of Robinson Superior Treaty (RST) annuity settlement. Edgar said he believes there will be a referendum for how the money will be allocated. In the two-candidate race on March 22, Edgar secured 81 per cent of the vote, while Tangie received 19 per cent. A total of 657 ballots were cast for the position of Chief—nearly double the turnout from the 2023 election. The two candidates faced off in that race as well, with Tangie narrowly defeating Edgar at the time, receiving 191 votes to his 137. Edgar, however,…



