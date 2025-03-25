National News
ticker

Nunavik TB rates among ‘highest rates in the world’, expert says

March 25, 2025 53 views

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News In 2024, Nunavik saw its highest number of tuberculosis cases since the regional health board started keeping detailed records and has increased screening in communities to control the spread. “The rates of tuberculosis we see in Nunavik are comparable to countries with the highest rates in the world,” said Yassen Tcholakov, an infectious disease unit leader at Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services, in a French interview. “Some communities have rates that are not even comparable to normal environments. They have rates that can be seen in places with extremely low resources, such as prisons.” “We have rates that are around 1,000 times higher than the average non-Indigenous population born in Canada,” he said, adding that some communities can…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

On the banks of nx̌ʷaqʷaʔstn, a prayer ceremony marks World Water Day

March 26, 2025

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Standing by the banks of the nx̌ʷaqʷaʔstn (Mission…

Read more
National News

NWMO makes ‘milestone payment’ to First Nation

March 26, 2025 11

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source WABIGOON LAKE — Wabigoon Lake Ojibway…

Read more