Nunavik TB rates among ‘highest rates in the world’, expert says

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News In 2024, Nunavik saw its highest number of tuberculosis cases since the regional health board started keeping detailed records and has increased screening in communities to control the spread. “The rates of tuberculosis we see in Nunavik are comparable to countries with the highest rates in the world,” said Yassen Tcholakov, an infectious disease unit leader at Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services, in a French interview. “Some communities have rates that are not even comparable to normal environments. They have rates that can be seen in places with extremely low resources, such as prisons.” “We have rates that are around 1,000 times higher than the average non-Indigenous population born in Canada,” he said, adding that some communities can…



