National News
ticker

Shelter expansion will more than double capacity

March 25, 2025 55 views

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald The Lethbridge Wellness Shelter is undergoing an expansion of almost 16,000 sq. feet and while there has been delays, the contractors are working to have it finished as soon as possible. The current shelter capacity is 90 beds, though it has been forced at times to accommodate more than 250 people. The expansion will allow for a total of 200 beds and the current shelter area will be renovated into office spaces for programs, allowing the sleeping area to be separate from the programming area to better serve the unhoused population. Robin James, chief administrative officer for Lethbridge Housing Authority, says with the expanded space for the programming, they hope to secure the funding to create a navigation-type centre similar to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

On the banks of nx̌ʷaqʷaʔstn, a prayer ceremony marks World Water Day

March 26, 2025

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Standing by the banks of the nx̌ʷaqʷaʔstn (Mission…

Read more
National News

NWMO makes ‘milestone payment’ to First Nation

March 26, 2025 11

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source WABIGOON LAKE — Wabigoon Lake Ojibway…

Read more