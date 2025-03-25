Six Nations Police charge two in drug trafficking

BRANTFORD, ONT- A two-month long Six Nations Police Drug Enforcement Unit (SNPDEU) investigation into illicit drugs being supplied to the Six Nations community has resulted in two Brantford people facing trafficking charges . SNP said on Monday, March 24, 2025, police executed Section 11 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants on a motor vehicle and a North Park Street house in Brantford. Two people were taken into police custody. A search resulted in the seizure of approximately 600 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $60,000, along with approximately $25,000 in currency. Police said they also seized evidence “indicative of ongoing drug trafficking.” Police have arrested and charged : Chase William Reed, 24-years-old of Brantford and Shyann Nancy Neves, 25-years-old of Brantford, with the following criminal offences:…
Related Posts
On the banks of nx̌ʷaqʷaʔstn, a prayer ceremony marks World Water Day
March 26, 2025
By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Standing by the banks of the nx̌ʷaqʷaʔstn (Mission…
NWMO makes ‘milestone payment’ to First Nation
March 26, 2025 11
By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source WABIGOON LAKE — Wabigoon Lake Ojibway…