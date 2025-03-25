Six Nations Police charge two in drug trafficking

BRANTFORD, ONT- A two-month long Six Nations Police Drug Enforcement Unit (SNPDEU) investigation into illicit drugs being supplied to the Six Nations community has resulted in two Brantford people facing trafficking charges . SNP said on Monday, March 24, 2025, police executed Section 11 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants on a motor vehicle and a North Park Street house in Brantford. Two people were taken into police custody. A search resulted in the seizure of approximately 600 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $60,000, along with approximately $25,000 in currency. Police said they also seized evidence “indicative of ongoing drug trafficking.” Police have arrested and charged : Chase William Reed, 24-years-old of Brantford and Shyann Nancy Neves, 25-years-old of Brantford, with the following criminal offences:…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice