Six Nations Police charge two in drug trafficking

March 25, 2025 65 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- A two-month long Six Nations Police Drug Enforcement Unit  (SNPDEU) investigation into illicit drugs being supplied to the Six Nations community has resulted in two Brantford people facing trafficking charges . SNP said on Monday, March 24, 2025,  police  executed Section 11 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants on a motor vehicle and a North Park Street house in Brantford. Two people were taken into police custody. A search resulted in the seizure of approximately 600 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $60,000, along with approximately $25,000 in currency. Police said they also seized evidence “indicative of ongoing drug trafficking.” Police have arrested and charged : Chase William Reed, 24-years-old of Brantford and Shyann Nancy Neves, 25-years-old of Brantford, with the following criminal offences:…

