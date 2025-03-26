B.C. to introduce new mining claims framework to ensure First Nations consultation

-CP-The British Columbia government says it is introducing a new framework for First Nations consultations on mining claims. It says the changes to B.C.’s mineral tenure system are required to align with a 2023 B.C. Supreme Court ruling in Gitxaała vs. British Columbia. The ruling established that First Nations need to be consulted at the time of claim staking, a shift from the previous practice where consultation began later during the permitting phase for exploration. The province says under the new Mineral Claims Consultation Framework, individuals with a Free Miner Certificate can apply for a mineral or placer claim by filing out an online application in the Mineral Titles Online system. It says once an application is received, the province will consult with First Nations. The government says the chief…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice