Full-speed ahead with second year of Jordan’s Principle program

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News The recently-announced extension of the Inuit Child First Initiative/Jordan’s Principle program has some residents of Rankin Inlet happily looking forward to a second year of additional healthy, nutritious foods for their children. The program — named in honour of Jordan River Anderson, a First Nations child who died due to delays in accessing necessary services — is intended to ensure that First Nations and Inuit children in Canada receive the services they need, when they need them, without delays or denials due to their Indigenous identity. Rankin Inlet senior administrative officer Darren Flynn said the groundwork and registration for the second year of funding have all been processed. He said the first year of the program was done on a flat…



