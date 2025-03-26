National News
ticker

Here’s a look at the nominees for the Canadian Screen Awards

March 26, 2025 8 views

-CP-The Canadian Screen Awards announced the nominations for prizes in top film, television and screen-based media. Here’s a look at some of the marquee categories. Best film: “The Apprentice,” “Darkest Miriam,” “Gamma Rays,” “Universal Language,” ”Village Keeper,” “Who Do I Belong To.” Best film director: Naomi Jaye, “Darkest Miriam;” Henry Bernadet, “Gamma Rays;” Ara Ball, “L’Ouragan F.Y.T.;” Atom Egoyan, “Seven Veils;” Matthew Rankin, “Universal Language;” Meryam Joobeur, “Who Do I Belong To.” Best Drama Series: “Allegiance,” CBC; “Bones of Crows,” CBC; “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” Citytv; “Potluck Ladies,” Hollywood Suite; ”Sight Unseen” CTV Best Comedy Series: “Children Ruin Everything,” CTV; “Don’t Even,” Crave/APTN; ”Late Bloomer,” Crave; “The Office Movers,” Crave; “One More Time,” CBC. Best Web Program or Series, Fiction: “Get Up, Aisha” (iThentic Canada Inc, Window Dreams…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. to introduce new mining claims framework to ensure First Nations consultation

March 26, 2025 8

-CP-The British Columbia government says it is introducing a new framework for First Nations consultations on…

Read more
National News

Study finds pit houses in B.C.’s Chilcotin ‘older than the pyramids’

March 26, 2025 8

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune Archaeological evidence collected in the…

Read more