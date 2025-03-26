Here’s a look at the nominees for the Canadian Screen Awards

-CP-The Canadian Screen Awards announced the nominations for prizes in top film, television and screen-based media. Here’s a look at some of the marquee categories. Best film: “The Apprentice,” “Darkest Miriam,” “Gamma Rays,” “Universal Language,” ”Village Keeper,” “Who Do I Belong To.” Best film director: Naomi Jaye, “Darkest Miriam;” Henry Bernadet, “Gamma Rays;” Ara Ball, “L’Ouragan F.Y.T.;” Atom Egoyan, “Seven Veils;” Matthew Rankin, “Universal Language;” Meryam Joobeur, “Who Do I Belong To.” Best Drama Series: “Allegiance,” CBC; “Bones of Crows,” CBC; “Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent,” Citytv; “Potluck Ladies,” Hollywood Suite; ”Sight Unseen” CTV Best Comedy Series: “Children Ruin Everything,” CTV; “Don’t Even,” Crave/APTN; ”Late Bloomer,” Crave; “The Office Movers,” Crave; “One More Time,” CBC. Best Web Program or Series, Fiction: “Get Up, Aisha” (iThentic Canada Inc, Window Dreams…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice