National News
ticker

How Donald Trump’s trade war against Canada reveals tensions inherent in friendship

March 26, 2025 4 views

By Jason Wang, Postdoctoral Fellow In his second inauguration address, United States President Trump began by declaring “the golden age of America begins right now” and closed with, “and our golden age has just begun.” Between these lines, he vowed to “tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.” Tying his trade policies to dubious claims about fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration, Trump’s approach appears less about economic strategy and more about asserting dominance. Invoking the language of imperial expansion, he even proposed the idea of making Canada the “cherished 51st state.” Historians like American Richard White quickly drew parallels to the 19th-century Gilded Age when robber barons thrived, leaving social inequality in their wake. The celebrated Canada-U.S. friendship — further entrenched over the past three decades by the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Study finds pit houses in B.C.’s Chilcotin ‘older than the pyramids’

March 26, 2025

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune Archaeological evidence collected in the…

Read more
National News

In the news today: Carney, Poilievre in Quebec, vacation homes prices on the rise

March 26, 2025 2

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to…

Read more