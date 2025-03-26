In the news today: Carney, Poilievre in Quebec, vacation homes prices on the rise

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed… Liberals and Conservatives shifting to Quebec Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Liberal Leader Mark Carney are shifting their campaigns to Quebec. Poilievre, who held a rally in Hamilton on Tuesday night with an estimated crowd of about 4,500 people, is expected at a news conference in Montmagny, Que., around noon and at a rally in Quebec City in the evening. Carney, who spent the first few days of the campaign in Atlantic Canada, will be in Ontario today, scheduled for an announcement and a facility tour in Windsor, a facility tour in London and a rally in Kitchener. The Liberal leader is then set to travel back east, telling reporters Tuesday morning that…



