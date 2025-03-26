Saulteau First Nations to receive share of $1.49 million for solar panel project

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — A northeast B.C. First Nation’s energy project is among a dozen to receive provincial funds in a government announcement. Saulteau First Nations of Moberly Lake will receive equity funding to install 40 residential solar panel systems in the community, thanks to the government’s First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund. The fund is designed to “support clean-energy projects that will help their members lower energy costs” and “provide them access to efficient, sustainable sources of energy”, according to a government release on March 21st. Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of energy and climate solutions, said clean energy “strengthens our energy independence” and can create “lasting economic opportunities.” “First Nations are leaders in the clean-energy sector with innovative and diverse projects,”…



