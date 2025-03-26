National News
ticker

Saulteau First Nations to receive share of $1.49 million for solar panel project

March 26, 2025 21 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — A northeast B.C. First Nation’s energy project is among a dozen to receive provincial funds in a government announcement. Saulteau First Nations of Moberly Lake will receive equity funding to install 40 residential solar panel systems in the community, thanks to the government’s First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund. The fund is designed to “support clean-energy projects that will help their members lower energy costs” and “provide them access to efficient, sustainable sources of energy”, according to a government release on March 21st. Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of energy and climate solutions, said clean energy “strengthens our energy independence” and can create “lasting economic opportunities.” “First Nations are leaders in the clean-energy sector with innovative and diverse projects,”…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kinew promises landfill search as fourth victim of Winnipeg serial killer identified

March 26, 2025 13

By Brittany Hobson Ashlee Christine Shingoose had her name and identity restored Wednesday, three years after…

Read more
National News

B.C. to introduce new mining claims framework to ensure First Nations consultation

March 26, 2025 17

-CP-The British Columbia government says it is introducing a new framework for First Nations consultations on…

Read more