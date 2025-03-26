National News
ticker

Serial killer victim called Buffalo Woman identified as Ashlee Shingoose: AFN chief

March 26, 2025 24 views

By Brittany Hobson The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says the fourth victim of a Winnipeg serial killer has been identified as Ashlee Shingoose. Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says she has spoken with the woman’s parents and offered her condolences. “My heart goes out to all the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls,” she said. Police are scheduled to confirm the identity of the victim, who was given the name Buffalo Woman, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Woodhouse Nepinak said Shingoose left her home on St. Theresa Point First Nation in northeastern Manitoba because of overcrowding. Shingoose was 31 when she was last seen near a homeless shelter in Winnipeg in March 2022, where she met serial killer Jeremy Skibicki, convicted last year of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kinew promises landfill search as fourth victim of Winnipeg serial killer identified

March 26, 2025 13

By Brittany Hobson Ashlee Christine Shingoose had her name and identity restored Wednesday, three years after…

Read more
National News

B.C. to introduce new mining claims framework to ensure First Nations consultation

March 26, 2025 17

-CP-The British Columbia government says it is introducing a new framework for First Nations consultations on…

Read more