Serial killer victim called Buffalo Woman identified as Ashlee Shingoose: AFN chief

By Brittany Hobson The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says the fourth victim of a Winnipeg serial killer has been identified as Ashlee Shingoose. Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says she has spoken with the woman’s parents and offered her condolences. “My heart goes out to all the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls,” she said. Police are scheduled to confirm the identity of the victim, who was given the name Buffalo Woman, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Woodhouse Nepinak said Shingoose left her home on St. Theresa Point First Nation in northeastern Manitoba because of overcrowding. Shingoose was 31 when she was last seen near a homeless shelter in Winnipeg in March 2022, where she met serial killer Jeremy Skibicki, convicted last year of…



