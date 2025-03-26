National News
ticker

Study finds pit houses in B.C.’s Chilcotin ‘older than the pyramids’

March 26, 2025 8 views

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune Archaeological evidence collected in the first phase of a cultural heritage study suggests the historical presence of the Secwépemc in the Chilcotin was larger than once thought. Conducted by Williams Lake First Nation, Esk’etemc and Inlailawatash LP, the study is an urgent response to the Chilcotin Landslide to collect and preserve historical data at risk of being lost forever. “Every site we identify, every piece of history we document, is a step toward reclaiming and preserving our story,” said Whitney Spearing, WLFN’s Director of Natural Resources, in a March 18 press release sent to Black Press by the nation. A total of 70 archaeological sites were identified in the first phase, 31 of which the study notes are pre-contact…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. to introduce new mining claims framework to ensure First Nations consultation

March 26, 2025 8

-CP-The British Columbia government says it is introducing a new framework for First Nations consultations on…

Read more
National News

In the news today: Carney, Poilievre in Quebec, vacation homes prices on the rise

March 26, 2025 9

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to…

Read more