Study finds pit houses in B.C.’s Chilcotin ‘older than the pyramids’

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune Archaeological evidence collected in the first phase of a cultural heritage study suggests the historical presence of the Secwépemc in the Chilcotin was larger than once thought. Conducted by Williams Lake First Nation, Esk’etemc and Inlailawatash LP, the study is an urgent response to the Chilcotin Landslide to collect and preserve historical data at risk of being lost forever. “Every site we identify, every piece of history we document, is a step toward reclaiming and preserving our story,” said Whitney Spearing, WLFN’s Director of Natural Resources, in a March 18 press release sent to Black Press by the nation. A total of 70 archaeological sites were identified in the first phase, 31 of which the study notes are pre-contact…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice