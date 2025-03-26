National News
The European Union urges citizens to stockpile supplies to last 3 days in case of crisis

March 26, 2025 19 views

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday urged citizens across the continent to stockpile food, water and other essentials to last at least 72 hours as war, cyberattacks, climate change and disease increase the chances of a crisis. The call to action for the EU’s 450 million citizens comes as the 27-nation bloc rethinks its security, especially after the Trump administration warned that Europe must take more responsibility for it. In recent years, the EU has weathered COVID-19 and the threat from Russia, including its attempts to exploit Europe’s dependence on its natural gas to weaken support for Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has warned that Russia could be capable of launching another attack in Europe by 2030. “Today’s threats facing Europe are more complex than ever, and they…

