National News
ticker

Killer of Lapu Lapu suspect’s brother calls festival attack a ‘ripple effect’

January 19, 2026 90 views

By Brieanna Charlebois The murderer of a man whose brother was later arrested for the Lapu Lapu festival attack that killed 11 people in April 2025 has called it a “ripple effect” from his own crime 15 months earlier. Dwight Kematch, who pleaded guilty to the January 2024 second-degree murder of Alexander Lo in July, told his B.C. Supreme Court sentencing hearing in Vancouver that what followed the killing was a “horrendous tragedy.” “I deeply apologize for what I’ve done,” he told the court Friday. The hearing was attended by video by Adam Kai-Ji Lo, who is charged with 11 counts of murder and 31 charges of attempted murder over the festival attack. Kematch, who stabbed Alexander Lo to death after meeting him via the gay dating app Grindr, said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Five face trial in Peru in rare prosecution over the killing of an Amazon defender

January 19, 2026 86

By Steven Grattan BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The trial is due to start Tuesday for five…

Read more
National News

Rama takes ‘very unique’ empathy-first approach to policing

January 19, 2026 80

By Danielle Pitman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com The Rama Police Service (RPS) is one of…

Read more