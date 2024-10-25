National News
Family fears drug dealers may have abducted missing M’Chigeeng woman amid Island’s growing drug crisis

October 25, 2024 49 views

M’CHIGEENG—The disappearance of Juanita Migwans, a 30-year-old First Nations woman last seen on October 2 in M’Chigeeng First Nation, has her family fearing the worst. Her loved ones believe she may have been abducted by drug dealers from the Greater Toronto Area who have been infiltrating First Nations such as M’Chigeeng. Ms. Migwans, who was reported missing on October 7, had struggled with addiction in recent years. “There’s been no activity on her bank account,” said her aunt, Mary Ashcroft, who took to social media to urge anyone with information to come forward. “Our fear is they may have taken her against her will. She could be anywhere.” Her father, Morris Ashcroft, voiced his concern as well, highlighting the alarming presence of big-city drug traffickers on First Nations reserves. “Urge…

