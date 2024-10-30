Today In history

Oct 29 In 2021, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization was now recommending booster shots of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for people who received two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It was also recommending boosters for adults over the age of 70, front-line health-care workers with a short interval between their first two doses, and First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. In 2021, the federal government appealed a ruling that ordered Ottawa to compensate First Nations children removed from their homes — but said the parties had agreed to keep talking outside the court. In 2016, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal found Ottawa discriminated against First Nations children by knowingly underfunding child and family services for those living on reserves. It ordered compensation that could have reached $2 billion. Oct 31…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice