Trudeau expected to announce temporary GST break on some items, NDP says

November 21, 2024 20 views

(CP)-OTTAWA,ONT-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce on Thursday a temporary GST break for certain essential items to help ease affordability pressures. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says in a statement that the announcement is in response to his party’s demands to permanently lift the goods and services tax on a range of expenses. “It’s far from the substantial and permanent relief the NDP wants to give Canadians. As usual, the Liberals are letting people down with their choice to make this a short-term tax holiday, on only some items,” Singh said. Last week, Singh promised an NDP government would remove GST from home heating, grocery-store meals, internet and mobile bills, diapers and children’s clothing. The Globe and Mail has reported that the prime minister is set to announce a…

