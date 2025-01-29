Arson destroys Six Nations award winning Burger Barn restaurant

By Joshua Santos and Lynda Powless, Writers Six Nations Police are treating an early morning fire that destroyed a local restaurant as one of two targeted attacks on the business. Six Nations Police Chief Darren Montour confirmed to Turtle Island News the busy and popular restaurant was hit by two violent attacks over the weekend. The first happened in an early morning shooting spree Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, almost 48 hours before the business was hit by what is believed to have been an arson attack. Police spoke to witnesses on the scene and said there was minor damage to the building’s exterior. No suspects were found. The restaurant went up in flames early Monday morning at about 3:30 a.m.. Police Chief Montour said they are investigating to see if…



