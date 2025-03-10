National News
ticker

Canada Day shooter Gallagher receives seven-year sentence

March 10, 2025 50 views

By Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The man convicted of possessing and firing a handgun on a crowded beach at Osoyoos Lake during Canada Day celebrations in 2022 and seriously injuring a young man was sentenced to seven years in a federal penitentiary consecutive to a four-year sentence he’s already serving on other gun-related convictions. Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick found Steven Gallagher, 32, guilty following a two-week trial last fall at the Penticton Courthouse of one count of aggravated assault, one count of pointing a firearm and one count or recklessly discharging a firearm. Crown attorney Nashina Devji had asked the court to impose a sentence of nine to 10 years against Gallagher during a sentencing hearing, while defence counsel David Hopkins had asked the court to impose a sentence…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

No Child Left Behind – Customary adoptions now possible in Cree communities

March 10, 2025 15

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation Long before European contact, customary adoption was…

Read more
National News

Ontario ditches Starlink deal, leaving remote communities with few alternatives

March 10, 2025 19

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario government killed its $100-million deal with Elon…

Read more