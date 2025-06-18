National News
Membertou cannabis law proposal led by former senator Dan Christmas

June 18, 2025 77 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post Former Canadian senator Dan Christmas is using his retirement days and his wisdom to help his home of Membertou First Nation wind its way through cannabis law that will help his own community and perhaps other First Nations across the country. The federal government legalized cannabis in Canada in 2018. Although First Nations are subject to the same laws as off-reserve retail stores, most have been asserting treaty rights to implement their own cannabis regulations within their communities, including regulations on sale, use, and cultivation that fall under what some legalists are calling “grey areas.” Christmas says he was approached by Membertou Chief Terry Paul and band council about 18 months ago and asked to consider leading an initiative to…

