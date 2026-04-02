National News
ticker

Ottawa commits $1.4 billion to Indigenous health services

April 2, 2026 385 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Minister of Indigenous Services Canada Mandy Gull-Masty announced this week that the federal government will invest nearly $1.4 billion over eight years to support Indigenous health services across the country. According to Gull-Masty, this funding will ensure that Indigenous peoples have access to reliable and culturally informed health services. “Indigenous–led organizations and community leaders are driving meaningful change in health and wellness,” Gull-Masty said. “By investing in critical health, wellness, urban programming, and assisted living programs, we are supporting care that is culturally rooted, community–driven, and life–changing.” The funding will be distributed through three programs, each with different timeframes. The first program allocates $168 million to Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples (UPIP) over a five-year period. The National Association of Friendship Centers…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

James Smith Cree Nation seeks answers on COVID-19 funds

April 2, 2026 422

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca JAMES SMITH CREE NATION — The chief of…

Read more
National News

Aspire Program seeking the next generation of Kahnawa’kehró:non scientists

April 2, 2026 418

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM)…

Read more