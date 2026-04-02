Ottawa commits $1.4 billion to Indigenous health services

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Minister of Indigenous Services Canada Mandy Gull-Masty announced this week that the federal government will invest nearly $1.4 billion over eight years to support Indigenous health services across the country. According to Gull-Masty, this funding will ensure that Indigenous peoples have access to reliable and culturally informed health services. “Indigenous–led organizations and community leaders are driving meaningful change in health and wellness,” Gull-Masty said. “By investing in critical health, wellness, urban programming, and assisted living programs, we are supporting care that is culturally rooted, community–driven, and life–changing.” The funding will be distributed through three programs, each with different timeframes. The first program allocates $168 million to Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples (UPIP) over a five-year period. The National Association of Friendship Centers…



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