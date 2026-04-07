It’s time to build! Carney breaks down plans to spend $51B on local infrastructure

Provinces and territories must allocate 20 per cent of their funding to rural, Northern and Indigenous communities and 10 per cent of funding through the $6-billion “direct delivery” stream must go to Indigenous-led projects. The federal government will address infrastructure gaps across Canada with billions of dollars in funding over the coming decade, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday at a news conference in Brampton, Ont. Carney used the event to break down how his government plans to dole out $51 billion in the Liberals’ Build Communities Strong Fund. The new pot of money was first announced in the 2025 budget, which became law last month. Ottawa plans to nearly double the rate of infrastructure investment in Canada over the next eight years compared with the previous eight years,…



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