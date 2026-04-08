Indigenous women’s groups urge funding to limit risks to safety, prosperity

By Alessia Passafiume Advocates are calling for long-term, stable federal funding to ensure safety and prosperity for Indigenous women and girls, with a national focus on major building projects. Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, president of the National Family and Survivors Circle, says groups like hers still don’t know if they’ll receive continued funding from Ottawa, which undermines work to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. She will join other organizations holding a news conference on Parliament Hill today urging continued funds for support programs and services. Anderson-Pyrz says the federal government must take serious action to protect Indigenous women and girls, especially as it ramps up plans for resource extraction and infrastructure projects that can put them in harm’s way. Amnesty International has reported that binge drinking…



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