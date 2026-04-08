National News
ticker

Indigenous women’s groups urge funding to limit risks to safety, prosperity

April 8, 2026 58 views

By Alessia Passafiume Advocates are calling for long-term, stable federal funding to ensure safety and prosperity for Indigenous women and girls, with a national focus on major building projects. Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, president of the National Family and Survivors Circle, says groups like hers still don’t know if they’ll receive continued funding from Ottawa, which undermines work to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. She will join other organizations holding a news conference on Parliament Hill today urging continued funds for support programs and services. Anderson-Pyrz says the federal government must take serious action to protect Indigenous women and girls, especially as it ramps up plans for resource extraction and infrastructure projects that can put them in harm’s way. Amnesty International has reported that binge drinking…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Understanding Gladue and the application of justice to Indigenous offenders

April 8, 2026 55

By Troy Dumont, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Recently, the Gladue principles have drawn…

Read more
National News

Federal government puts out $412.9 million to renew the Pacific Salmon Initiative

April 8, 2026 59

By Chuck Chiang The federal government is spending $412.9 million over five years to renew the…

Read more