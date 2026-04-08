Kahkewistahaw welcomes herd of bison

By Nicole Taylor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator On March 27, members of Kahkewistahaw First Nation gathered to welcome a new bison herd to the land, marking a step toward food security and sovereignty. The project has been several years in the making. Chief Evan Taypotat said the idea began during the Covid-19 pandemic. “This obviously started when Covid hit us in 2020. We didn’t have any meat, self-sustenance. Not long after, in 2022, we started talking about making this day a reality. These buffalo are high maintenance, they take a little bit of TLC to look after them. So we got everything in place. We didn’t rush things,” said Taypotat. “It doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a lot of planning, four years. “In 2024 we found a herd we…



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