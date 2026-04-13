Court grants stay in counting Alberta separatism petition signatures

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The Court of King’s Bench has ordered the chief electoral officer not to count signatures for a separatist referendum petition until the court decides whether the petition was properly initiated. Justice Shaina Leonard issued her ruling in favour of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) and the Blackfoot Confederacy’s request for a stay in the counting of petition signatures on April 10, the day after arguments wrapped up in the First Nations’ application for judicial review. Leonard emphasized that separatist organization Stay Free Alberta can continue collecting signatures for its referendum petition and that her “decision has no impact whatsoever” on its May 2 deadline. “Specifically, the Chief Electoral Officer shall not certify the petition results or make a referral to…



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