National News
ticker

Court grants stay in counting Alberta separatism petition signatures

April 13, 2026 201 views

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The Court of King’s Bench has ordered the chief electoral officer not to count signatures for a separatist referendum petition until the court decides whether the petition was properly initiated. Justice Shaina Leonard issued her ruling in favour of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) and the Blackfoot Confederacy’s request for a stay in the counting of petition signatures on April 10, the day after arguments wrapped up in the First Nations’ application for judicial review. Leonard emphasized that separatist organization Stay Free Alberta can continue collecting signatures for its referendum petition and that her “decision has no impact whatsoever” on its May 2 deadline. “Specifically, the Chief Electoral Officer shall not certify the petition results or make a referral to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nation blasts boat decision

April 13, 2026 327

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun The chief of Keeseekoowenin Ojibway First Nation…

Read more
National News

Cold Lake First Nations restorative justice program gets provincial funding

April 13, 2026 221

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week The funding is part of Alberta’s…

Read more