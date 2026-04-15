Editorial
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Editorial: Six Nations lands..are Six Nations lands.

April 15, 2026 222 views
Editorial

Six Nations is finding itself once again in a quandary over its own lands. With a need to expand to meet urgent housing needs, a population of over 30,000 and line ups to get on the membership list the community needs land. Not just any land. It needs its own lands and the ability to expand onto them. The community, over the years, has, after long fights and arguments, had some of its lands returned. But its acreage that continues to sit idle while the band council waits through the federal governments return to reserve process. A four-stage process that is cumbersome and paper heavy. It couldn’t get much more bureaucratic. It requires reviews. It needs a proposal. Environmental assessments need to be undertaken and of course legal land searches…

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