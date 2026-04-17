Manitoba premier visits flood-prone Peguis First Nation, fills sandbags

By Steve Lambert Manitoba’s premier donned a Toronto Blue Jays hat and a safety vest Thursday to pack sandbags and meet volunteers in a community bracing yet again for a fight against flooding. “It really is a race to try and protect the homes in this community,” Wab Kinew told reporters at Peguis First Nation, north of Winnipeg. “It’s clear that the community has rallied together, and so the whole province wants to support that effort and protect homes and the people here.” The First Nation is trying to mitigate potentially disastrous water damage from the rising Fisher River. Kinew took part in a drum song and toured the community’s multiplex, which is being prepped as an evacuation centre. He worked alongside volunteers to make sandbags, shovelling sand into white…



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