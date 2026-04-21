Poilievre says Carney ‘pushing fear’ in address to Canadians on U.S. relations

By Catherine Morrison Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of “pushing fear” in a recent address to Canadians on the relationship with the U.S. In a 10-minute video posted to social media on Sunday, Carney said Canada’s deep economic ties with the U.S. used to be a major strength, but are now a source of weakness. The prime minister said it would be wrong to wait for the U.S. to resume the co-operation of decades past and Ottawa must instead push forward with a plan to diversify its trade. In his own video posted to social media Monday, Poilievre argued Carney’s address was “strangely timed” and aimed at distracting Canadians from issues like inflation. “It’s not surprising that the prime minister wants to distract from his costly…



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