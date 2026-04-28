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Liberals target affordability to meet era of uncertainty in spring fiscal update

April 28, 2026 41 views

By Craig Lord The federal Liberals say they’re getting a windfall from better-than-expected fiscal revenues and are largely putting that money back into circulation to support households and build up the economy. But Ottawa’s spring economic update also sees some darker clouds on the horizon as uncertainty over the Iran war and U.S. tariffs threatens growth in the years ahead. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne on Tuesday tabled Canada Strong For All, a mid-year fiscal update that includes $54.5 billion in new costs and spending since Budget 2025. Improved revenues and reduced expenses elsewhere mean the spring economic update includes $37.5 billion in net new spending. The Liberals now estimate last year’s federal deficit came in at $66.9 billion, more than $11 billion short of the $78.3 billion forecast in the…

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