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Cowessess First Nation demands action from Ottawa over stalled 1907 land claim settlement

May 15, 2026 147 views

By Andrea Moss, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca COWESSESS FIRST NATION —  A community gathering of Cowessess First Nation leadership and local representatives took place recently to confront mounting frustration over stalled federal implementation processes, despite agreements in principle already being reached on key claims. The strategic meeting drew federal attendance from national NDP Leader Avi Lewis and Leah Gazan, the Critic for Indigenous Affairs. The Cowessess First Nation 1907 Land Claim centres on the invalid surrender of 20,704 acres of reserve land near Broadview. While negotiations for a final settlement remain ongoing in 2026, the high-value resolution is expected to bring substantial financial compensation to the nation. Chief Erica Beaudin criticized the bureaucratic delays and political inaction surrounding Specific Claims settlements that have already undergone years of negotiation. “Our…

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