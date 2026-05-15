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First Nations join forces to combat escalating drug crisis

May 15, 2026 146 views

By Carrie Ivardi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com LONG LAKE — Two neighbouring First Nations are asking the government for enhanced policing and mental health supports to combat the rising crime and violent trespassing into their communities. “The root cause of the community instability is a devastating mental health and addiction crisis that has gone under-resourced and unaddressed for far too long,” according to a join press release issued by Long Lake #58 First Nation and Ginoogaming First Nation. Adding that violence leading to death has also been a serious issue The release says the two First Nations have taken action “out of pocket within their own limited resources and are now faced with increasing demands to take the next steps required to enforce the policing and security bylaws on…

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