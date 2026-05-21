National News
ticker

Alberta legislature committee eyes separation vote as meeting hits bizarre roadblock

May 21, 2026 143 views

By Jack Farrell Alberta’s journey toward holding a fall referendum on separation took a bizarre turn Wednesday — straight into another roadblock. It occurred when the governing United Conservative members on a bipartisan legislature committee introduced a motion to formally ask Premier Danielle Smith and her cabinet to initiate a provincewide vote on Alberta’s status in Confederation this October. The motion was expected to pass, given the UCP members on the committee outnumber the Opposition NDP members on it three to two. But while the motion was still being debated, the UCP caucus published a news release announcing the vote had taken place and that the motion had passed. The news release even had laudatory quotes from committee chair Brandon Lunty, who is a UCP backbencher. The news release was…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

As disagreement over Fort Simpson education grew, politicians stepped in

May 21, 2026 229

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio In 2024, less than a year after…

Read more
National News

Cocktail of pills, caffeine and fire retardant put B.C. chinook salmon at risk: study

May 21, 2026 146

British Columbia researchers found more than 200 contaminants in water and chinook salmon tissue samples collected…

Read more