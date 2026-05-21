Alberta legislature committee eyes separation vote as meeting hits bizarre roadblock

By Jack Farrell Alberta’s journey toward holding a fall referendum on separation took a bizarre turn Wednesday — straight into another roadblock. It occurred when the governing United Conservative members on a bipartisan legislature committee introduced a motion to formally ask Premier Danielle Smith and her cabinet to initiate a provincewide vote on Alberta’s status in Confederation this October. The motion was expected to pass, given the UCP members on the committee outnumber the Opposition NDP members on it three to two. But while the motion was still being debated, the UCP caucus published a news release announcing the vote had taken place and that the motion had passed. The news release even had laudatory quotes from committee chair Brandon Lunty, who is a UCP backbencher. The news release was…



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