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New Stepping Stones CEO highlights support for sexual assault, gender-based violence survivors

May 25, 2026 309 views

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week Kim Reed, the society’s new chief executive officer, brings two decades of human services experience in the Lakeland region, including work as a school counsellor and with Children and Family Services. Reed describes herself as a “Mom of three who has lived in the Lakeland region growing up, career and raising children.” She has worked throughout the Lakeland region for the entirety of her career in Human Services. Reed said she was drawn to Stepping Stones because of the opportunity to support people. She decided to take the “opportunity to be an advocate for women fleeing intimate partner violence, women and children fleeing domestic violence or women and children in crisis.” Helpline is a first step Stepping Stones offers emergency…

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