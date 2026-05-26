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Failure to sign Nunavut Land Use Plan carries legal and financial risk, lawyers argue

May 26, 2026 221 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Leaving the Nunavut Land Use Plan unsigned makes governments vulnerable to legal ramifications, according to an analysis commissioned by the non-profit Friends of Land Use Planning, which was released on May 26. The Recommended Nunavut Land Use Plan was finalized in June 2023 after 15 years of consultation. However, the document has not been signed by the federal government, the Government of Nunavut, nor Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (NTI) since then. Serving as a guide for potential future development in the territory, the plan designates all of Nunavut’s land and waters as either limited use, conditional use, mixed use or outside the plan’s jurisdiction. Following the recommended plan’s release almost three years ago, the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines said…

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