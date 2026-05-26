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Nunavik’s new police chief sworn in

May 26, 2026 316 views

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News Jean-François (Jeff) Bernier is officially the chief of Nunavik Police Service. Bernier served as interim chief since Nov. 17, 2025. The permanent appointment allows Bernier to come up with and act on long-term plans for the police agency that serves the region’s 14 communities. He was sworn into the role virtually on March 17 by Quebec minister of public security Ian Lafrenière, who also made the trip to Kuujjuaq to do it in person during Monday’s Kativik Regional Government meeting. “It’s a complete honour for me to be serving the people of Nunavik,” Bernier said. “I’m going to be, God willing, five, six, seven, eight years, who knows? And I do want to make a difference for the good of the…

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