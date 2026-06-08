Brantford Police Arrest Man After Suspicious Incident Involving Teenage Girl

By Alex Murray Writer Brantford Police Service (BPS) arrested and charged a man on June 6 following a suspicious incident involving a teenaged girl on the morning of Friday, June 5, 2026. After the incident was reported on Friday, BPS sought assistance in identifying their suspect from anyone who might have witnessed the incident. Around 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., a teenage girl was walking near Brock Street and Colborne Street East when she was accosted by an adult male who engaged her in conversation. The youth did not enter the adult male’s vehicle and was able to leave the area safely. A later report said the man also grabbed the girl’s shoulder during the interaction. On June 6, BPS said they arrested a 28-year-old man from Paris and charged…



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