Coalition to oppose N.B. mine project being considered for fast-track approval

By Eli Ridder A dozen organizations say they’ve formed a group to oppose a key New Brunswick mining project. The Stop Sisson Mine Coalition says the proposed tungsten and molybdenum mine will create environmental waste and degrade water quality. Last November, the $580-million Sisson Mine was added to a list of projects for fast-track approval by the federal government because of their importance to the economy and national security. In 2013 Northcliff Resources first proposed the mine in Sisson Brook, N.B., but progress stalled after a drop in global mineral prices. China’s dominance in global tungsten supply has revived North American interest in the project. Last year, the project received more than $20 million from the U.S. government and $8.2 million from the province for a feasibility study. Environmental groups…



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