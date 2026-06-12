Affordable housing breaks ground for off reserve residents

By John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times Siksika Off Reserve Affordable Housing (SORAH) hosted the official groundbreaking for the Erin Woods Indigenous Housing Development, June 8, in Calgary. “This project, which is going to see the construction of 60 town homes and a welcome centre here in Erin Woods, is the continued hard work of the people of Siksika Nation, my very supportive board members from the City of Calgary Indigenous Housing Committee, and the urban Indigenous here in Calgary,” said Max Lloyd, general manager of SORAH. “In most cases, they are going to be forever homes. Some people will be living here for a short period of time by their choosing, and maybe they are going to be transitioning to other housing which would better suit their…



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