Judgment Day – International tribunal finds Canada’s residential school system constituted genocide

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation Following a week of testimony, Canada was judged guilty of genocide by the Rome-based Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal, an international court of opinion that convened in Montreal May 25-29 to investigate the country’s residential school impacts. “In international law, genocide need not involve mass killings,” said PPT co-chair Frances Webber. “It can be a slow and continual process taking place over centuries. The genocidal intent behind the forced removal of children was explicit.” This is the preliminary verdict from seven judges of the 57th PPT, a legally non-binding forum that has examined human rights violations on a global stage since 1979. A final decision and report will follow on September 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, after the judges have…



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