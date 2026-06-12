No appeal of RCMP acquittal for assault of Eskasoni woman

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post The family of Christina Gillis has learned that the New Brunswick Prosecutors Office is denying her appeal of an RCMP officer’s May 1 acquittal on a charge of excessive force. Cpl. Andrew Whiteway of the Woodstock RCMP was found not guilty of using excessive force while arresting Gillis who had called for help one day in June 2024 after being concerned about her daughter’s safety. Gillis, who is a member of the Eskasoni First Nation, has been living in New Brunswick with her partner — a Woodstock police officer — and her three children. According to news reports, four officers responded to Gillis’s call for help in calming her distressed daughter. Gillis’s husband arrived on the scene as well. Gillis…



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