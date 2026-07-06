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Astronaut Jeremy Hansen leaving Canadian Space Agency

July 6, 2026 247 views

By Catherine Morrison Astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who made a historic trip around the moon aboard NASA’s Artemis 2 mission in April, is leaving the Canadian Space Agency. A statement released by the agency said Hansen will pursue “new professional opportunities” as of September. He will continue to serve as a reservist with the Royal Canadian Air Force. “This unique position is a deliberate launch pad designed to leave the door open for creative, ongoing ways to support and enable the vital work happening in Canada with respect to space, and I’m excited for the new challenges it will bring,” Hansen said in a social media post on Monday. Astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who made a historic trip around the moon aboard NASA’s Artemis 2 mission in April, is leaving the Canadian…

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