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Funds to fight crime not for Kanesatake

July 27, 2026 126 views

By Hadassah Alencar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door A federal-provincial action plan to target the growth of organized crime exploiting Indigenous communities in Quebec does not include direct funding to Kanesatake, according to the Ministry of Internal Security, while funding for Kanesatake’s community security stays in limbo. Last week, the long-awaited crime-fighting plan was announced with federal minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree committing $2 million in funding for increased collaboration between the Surete du Quebec (SQ) and Mohawk communities in the province. Kanesatake does not have an Indigenous police force, so instead, the SQ will establish partnerships with Mohawk communities such as the Kahnawake and Akwesasne, said the Ministry of Internal Security in a statement. “Consequently, these new teams and the enhanced collaboration will undoubtedly have a…

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