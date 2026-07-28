National News
ticker

Aluki Kotierk acclaimed as Inuit Circumpolar Council chair

July 28, 2026 175 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Former Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president Aluki Kotierk was acclaimed as chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) on July 25 after no other candidates were nominated. Kotierk, from Iglulik, is also chair of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. “I am hopeful that Greenlanders, Canadians, Alaskans and all Inuit can collaborate,” Kotierk said through a translator in her acceptance speech. Her term will run from 2026 to 2030, replacing outgoing chair Sara Olsvig, who’s from Greenland. Ahead of Kotierk’s acclamation, the ICC adopted a declaration on the last day of the organization’s assembly in Iqaluit calling on all governments to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Resisting attempts to seize Inuit land, maintaining…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Toronto island airport expansion killed by ‘fringe group,’ Ontario minister says

July 28, 2026 117

By Liam Casey Ottawa gave in to the demands of a “fringe group” when it rejected…

Read more
National News

Quebec bill helps Indigenous families track disappeared loved ones, but some remain wary

July 28, 2026 121

By Ghazal Azizi Kashi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Investigative Journalism Foundation Norman Wapachee was born around…

Read more