Aluki Kotierk acclaimed as Inuit Circumpolar Council chair

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Former Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. president Aluki Kotierk was acclaimed as chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) on July 25 after no other candidates were nominated. Kotierk, from Iglulik, is also chair of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. “I am hopeful that Greenlanders, Canadians, Alaskans and all Inuit can collaborate,” Kotierk said through a translator in her acceptance speech. Her term will run from 2026 to 2030, replacing outgoing chair Sara Olsvig, who’s from Greenland. Ahead of Kotierk’s acclamation, the ICC adopted a declaration on the last day of the organization’s assembly in Iqaluit calling on all governments to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. Resisting attempts to seize Inuit land, maintaining…



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